Country artist COOPER ALAN has signed with JARROD HOLLEY and CHRIS KAPPY at MAKE WAKE ARTISTS for management, along with agent MORGAN KENNEY at WME for booking. He distributes his music through COOPED UP RECORDS, which he co-founded with songwriter/producer VICTORIA SHAW last year (NET NEWS 6/25/21).

ALAN made his debut on the GRAND OLE OPRY last night (9/21), and has nearly sold out his fall headlining tour. He was also recently announced as part of the lineup for STAGECOACH 2023, and will headline at BROOKLYN BOWL in NASHVILLE on NOVEMBER 10th.

Said ALAN, "I am really honored and blessed to get the chance to work with some of the hardest working and most talented people in NASHVILLE. Most importantly though, they’re all some of the best and most genuine people I’ve met. It feels like family!"

WME's KENNEY added, "COOPER ALAN is a Country music trailblazer in his own way. His ticket sales continue to be impressive and his success is gaining a lot of attention. His passion for his music and fans is noteworthy too. You meet COOPER once and you’re a fan for life."

With more than 100 million streams on his music and 10 million followers across social platforms, the NORTH CAROLINA native has built a loyal fanbase through years of writing, releasing music and playing shows across the country. Click here for more information on his upcoming tour.

