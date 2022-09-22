WMBA

The NASHVILLE-based WOMEN'S MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION (WMBA) is accepting applications for its CLASS OF 2023. To be considered, you must have a full year of working in the music industry and one recommendation letter. Applications must be received by OCTOBER 28th, and may be submitted here.

The WMBA is dedicated to fostering opportunities for women in the music industry through education, networking, industry involvement and community service.





