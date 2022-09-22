WFMS Morning Team In New Studio

There's no place like home, and this morning (9/22), two months after a truck crashed into their studio (NET NEWS 7/22), CUMULUS Country WFMS/INDIANAPOLIS' 2022 CMA Award-nominated morning show, JIM DENNY, DEBORAH HONEYCUTT and KEVIN FREEMAN, took up residence in their new studio, which has been renovated and remodeled. They had been working in a temporary setup for the past 60 days.

Sister Rock station WNDX (93X) will occupy the show's old studio when the rebuild is completed in the weeks ahead.

CUMULUS INDIANAPOLIS OM BOOMER LAYFIELD also told ALL ACCESS that WFMS is in search of a midday host and cluster Digital Coord. Visit the posting here to apply.

