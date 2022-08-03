Cancelled

WHEN WE WERE HUNGRY FESTIVAL in LAS VEGAS has cancelled the event which was originally scheduled to take place on OCTOBER 20th and 21st in ROCKSTAR BAR, CONCERT ON THE GREEN (NET NEWS 8/3). Ticket refunds will be available via point of purchase.

In a statement, officials said, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, WHEN WE WERE HUNGRY FEST 2022 is no longer able to take place. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we understand your frustrations, as we too are heartbroken that it has come to this. Our team has consistently been working around the clock trying our hardest to make things work, but sadly, it was beyond our control.

"We would like to thank those who have supported us, as well as all the artists who were set to play. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. Please continue to support the bands who were scheduled to play WWWH and please support smaller festivals and tours. The music industry is struggling right now. Your support is beyond appreciated.”

