The Pardis (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Congratulations to CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist JON PARDI and his wife, SUMMER, who are expecting their first child in early 2023. The couple wed in late 2020.

"I'm ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife SUMMER and our new little one — PARDI of three," the artist told PEOPLE.com. "I'm really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with."

PEOPLE has more details and photos here.

« see more Net News