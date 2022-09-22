Harlow (Photo: Katie Kauss)

JACK HARLOW has been named "Songwriter of the Year" for the second consecutive year at the 2022 SESAC MUSIC AWARDS, which took place at THE LONDON in WEST HOLLYWOOD last night, (9/21). The ceremony celebrated songwriters and music publishers behind this year’s most-performed songs across a variety of genres. BRYAN-MICHAEL COX was also awarded the "SESAC Icon Award" for his contributions to popular music.

The event was attended by several top music industry executives, artists, songwriters, and publishers including, HARLOW, ROBERT GLASPER, BRYAN-MICHAEL COX, DIXSON, and KENYON DIXON, among others.

Chief Creative Officer/SESAC PERFORMING RIGHTS SAM KLING said, “We are thrilled to be celebrating together in person, honoring our talented pop, R&B, rap, and hip-hop affiliates. Our songwriters and producers have created amazing, record-breaking music and we’re honored to represent their songs. We are excited to be honoring BRYAN-MICHAEL COX with the "SESAC Icon Award," acknowledging his lasting contributions to mainstream music. With our awards now being hosted in LOS ANGELES, this is an exciting night highlighting an incredible group of songwriters and artists.”

