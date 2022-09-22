January 20-21, 2023

The big names for the 2023 WINTERSONG MUSIC FESTIVAL will include the 80’s new wave group MEN WITHOUT HATS, two-time JUNO award winning musician DAN MANGAN, and the MONTREAL indie-pop band STARS. The festival takes place JANUARY 20-21 in STOUFVILLE, ONTARIO.

EPIDEMIC MUSIC GROUP’s KEVIN KER said, “WINTERSONG was the last festival to occur in STOUFVILLE in 2020 and the first to return in 2022 and we’re proud to be back in 2023. We are incredibly excited to be expanding even more this year. The enthusiasm and excitement from the local and musical communities is encouraging and we’re looking forward to the long-overdue opportunity to gather in celebration of live music and support local businesses after a long, quiet two years.”

More details about the show can be found here.

