Getting Out The Vote

LIVE NATION announced they’re donating tickets to over 500 upcoming concerts for the #iVOTED FESTIVAL’s #iVOTED EARLY SWEEPSTAKES to drive voter turnout. Fans can enter to win tickets to shows including LIZZO, THE WHO, DEMI LOVATO, MARCUS MUMFORD, CHRIS ROCK, ZAC BROWN BAND, DEADMAU5, SMASHING PUMPKINS, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, and more by submitting a selfie from outside their nearest polling place, or from home with a blank and unmarked ballot.

The #iVOTED EARLY SWEEPSTAKES opens on MONDAY, SEPT. 26th, 12pm (ET) just as voters begin to make their way to the polls for early and absentee voting.

#iVOTED FESTIVAL CEO EMILY WHITE said, “We are in awe of LIVE NATION’s incredibly generous ticket donation and multi-level commitment to increasing non-partisan voter turnout. It was a no-brainer to partner with an iconic festival such as MUSIC MIDTOWN for branding at #iVOTED FESTIVAL 2022, which will also be co-presented in part with ATLANTA-based non-profit WELL DONE. Additionally, as #iVOTED FESTIVAL is led by a C-Suite of 100% women, it’s important to us to partner with LIVE NATION WOMEN to highlight a stage of all women, non-binary, and femme artists as we all work together towards gender equity in the entertainment industry and society at large.”

President/CSO of LIVE NATION WOMEN ALI HARNELL said, “LIVE NATION WOMEN is focused on encouraging positive change and action ahead of our country's critical midterm elections. Using voices through music, conversation, activism or voting is always powerful and we are thrilled to do our part in amplifying that message.”

Details on how to enter can be found here.

