Sir Elton John (Photo: Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

Sir ELTON JOHN will perform on the SOUTH LAWN of the WHITE HOUSE TONIGHT, (9/23). Pres. JOE BIDEN and first lady Dr. JILL BIDEN will host the musical performance, A NIGHT WHEN HOPE AND HISTORY RHYME, a collaboration with A+E NETWORKS and the HISTORY CHANNEL, celebrating the unifying and healing power of music, commending the life and work of Sir ELTON JOHN, and honoring the everyday history-makers.

The name, according to WJLZ/WASHINGTON, A NIGHT WHEN HOPE AND HISTORY RHYME, is a reference to the SEAMUS HEANEY poem, "The Cure at Troy." This line has been quoted by BIDEN and famously by former Pres. BILL CLINTON. Both the President and the First Lady are expected to speak at the event. Click here to read more.

« see more Net News