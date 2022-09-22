Big Willie Wheeling WV.

After 24 hours of playing BILLY RAY CYRUS' "ACHY BREAKY HEART" and stunning as "The OHIO VALLEY's Mullet Country," OHIO MIDLAND NEWSGROUP has flipped Country WBGI (BIGGIE 105.5)/WHEELING, WV to Classic Country "BIG WILLIE 105.5."

Now positioned as "The greatest hits of the '80s, '90s and now," the station will stay with the nationally syndicated BIG D & BUBBA for mornings. Get a first listen to the station here. Its FACEBOOK page is here.

OHIO MIDLAND NEWSGROUP purchased the station last OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/12/21).

