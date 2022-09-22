-
WBGI/Wheeling Flips To Classic Country As 'Big Willie 105.5'
by Jeff Lynn
September 22, 2022 at 12:40 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
After 24 hours of playing BILLY RAY CYRUS' "ACHY BREAKY HEART" and stunning as "The OHIO VALLEY's Mullet Country," OHIO MIDLAND NEWSGROUP has flipped Country WBGI (BIGGIE 105.5)/WHEELING, WV to Classic Country "BIG WILLIE 105.5."
Now positioned as "The greatest hits of the '80s, '90s and now," the station will stay with the nationally syndicated BIG D & BUBBA for mornings. Get a first listen to the station here. Its FACEBOOK page is here.
OHIO MIDLAND NEWSGROUP purchased the station last OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/12/21).