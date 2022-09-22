Invite To Freddie Gibbs' Listening Party

GRAMMY-nominated rapper FREDDIE GIBBS will release his major label debut, '$oul $old $eparately," on SEPT. 30th on WARNER RECORDS, but the label hosted a sneak listen with the man himself WEDNESDAY night at NOISE NEST STUDIOS in HOLLYWOOD, where a taco food truck and JACK DANIELS drinks were served to the assembled media crowd of taste-makers, with the studio set up as a casino, featuring decks of cards on every table.

The album was previewed with the recent release of “Too Much” with a feature from MONEYBAG YO. The album features 14 songs and a bonus track, with cameos from the likes of RICK ROSS, PUSHA T, OFFSET, RAEKWON, DJ PAUL, SCARFACE, KELLY PRICE, MUSIQ SOULDCHILD and ANDERSON .PAAK forming an impressive group of cohorts.

Earlier this year, the veteran GARY, IN, rapper released his “Ice Cream” single featuring ROSS. GIBBS' previous collaboration with THE ALCHEMIST, "Alfredo," was his most successful to date, going Top 20 on BILLBOARD and grabbing a nomination for BEST RAP ALBUM at the 2021 GRAMMY AWARDS.

The new record's theme surrounds his "refusal to compromise his morals or integrity under the pressures of the industry," according to the advance materials.

Among the guests: up-and-coming rapper BBYAFRICKA and PR queen MYRICKA.

« see more Net News