Rocking December 16th In Los Angeles

BLACKENED/Q PRIME rockers METALLICA have announced the band’s third "All Within My Hands" Foundation (AWMH) "Helping Hands Concert and Auction" on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16th at the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES. The concert will feature METALLICA and special guests.

"All Within My Hands" is a 501(c)3 non-profit foundation established in 2017 as a way for the METALLICA family to give back to communities that have supported the band. The Foundation focuses on creating sustainable communities by tackling issues including hunger and workforce education.

Tickets are going on sale to the public on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd at 10a local time with a two-ticket limit per customer. 100% of proceeds from this year's event—tickets, fees and auction items—will go directly to help those in need.

Click here for ticket information, and for more about "All Within My Hands", visit allwithmyhands.org.

