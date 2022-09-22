Dahlberg (Photo: WBHM)

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM News-Talk WBHM/BIRMINGHAM has made it official, naming Deputy Director and Interim Exec. Dir. WILL DAHLBERG as Exec. Director/GM. DAHLBERG served as Membership Mgr. in 2013-18 and became Deputy Director in 2018, and has served two stints as Interim Exec. Dir.

“WILL has more than a decade of experience at WBHM in a range of roles, including 15 months as interim executive director, and his passion for public radio and the people it serves is evident in everything he does,” said UAB Chief Communications Officer JIM BAKKEN. “WBHM provides an invaluable service to the BIRMINGHAM community and beyond, and Will’s commitment and vision will lead the station in delivering on its mission.”

“Working at WBHM for the past decade has been the highlight of my professional career, and I am honored to serve as executive director,” said DAHLBERG. “I appreciate the search committee’s confidence in my abilities to lead this amazing station and the talented and diverse team that works hard to serve our community. I am so grateful to the amazing WBHM team for their time, support and patience during my time as interim and throughout this search. I am also grateful to the many people at UAB who continue to support WBHM’s important mission.

“Much more than a radio station, WBHM is an essential public resource that enlightens and enriches our audience and makes strong connections to our communities through journalism that is fair, credible, accurate and honest.”

“WBHM has done an excellent job as a public radio station since 1976, but it is important that we continue to strive to do more,” added DAHLBERG. “I look forward to working with our team, our listeners and our supporters in the weeks and years ahead to put more ‘public’ in public media by better serving all our communities. As BIRMINGHAM evolves, so should its public radio station, and I can’t wait for us to do that together.”

