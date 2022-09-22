-
Audacy Madison, WI Stations Join Forces To Raise Money For Hunger
by Roy Trakin
September 23, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
AUDACY Triple A WMMM (105.5 TRIPLE M)/MADISON, WI's REQUEST-A-THON and Classic Hits WOLX/MADISON, WI's 12 TREES OF CHRISTMAS are all being presented under one big, caring umbrella, presented by SMART TOYOTA with support from PASQUAL'S CANTINA.
WMMM'S JONATHAN & KITTY hosted a REQUEST-A-THON YESTERDAY to help raise meals for SECOND HARVEST FOODBANK of SOUTHERN WISCONSIN.
Callers who offered a $25 donation took over the station to request any song from its library.
Call 1-844-8HUNGER or donate online here.
Demand for food has increased dramatically during the pandemic, with a 40 percent increase in the number of food insecure people in the area.