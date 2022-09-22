WMMM: Request-A-Thon Underway

AUDACY Triple A WMMM (105.5 TRIPLE M)/MADISON, WI's REQUEST-A-THON and Classic Hits WOLX/MADISON, WI's 12 TREES OF CHRISTMAS are all being presented under one big, caring umbrella, presented by SMART TOYOTA with support from PASQUAL'S CANTINA.

WMMM'S JONATHAN & KITTY hosted a REQUEST-A-THON YESTERDAY to help raise meals for SECOND HARVEST FOODBANK of SOUTHERN WISCONSIN.

Callers who offered a $25 donation took over the station to request any song from its library.

Call 1-844-8HUNGER or donate online here.

Demand for food has increased dramatically during the pandemic, with a 40 percent increase in the number of food insecure people in the area.

