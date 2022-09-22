Cannery Hall (Photo: Jason Bihler)

After closing earlier this year, NASHVILLE performance venue CANNERY HALL is set to re-open in 2023 with three stages and an event space. The building is currently undergoing significant renovations. When finished, it will have “new, state-of- the-art lighting and sound systems, improved sightlines, better overall venue flow, new bathrooms, ample parking, enhanced back-of-house facilities, and new food and beverage options,” according to PR materials.

Venue owner ZACH LIFF and his company, DZL MANAGEMENT, plan to book Country, Alternative, Rock and Pop artists, as well as genres more underrepresented in the market, including EDM, Hip Hop, R&B, Jam, House, Disco, Grunge, Soul, Trap, Classical Guitar and others. Its three stage areas will be able to accommodate audiences of 1,200, 625 and 325, respectively, while a top floor event space, called AMARANTH, will hold up to 380 people.

Said LIFF, “Music of all genres is woven through the fabric and spirit of our city in a way that makes NASHVILLE special. Many of today’s biggest stars, songwriters and working musicians, would not have gotten their big break if it wasn’t for independent music venues like CANNERY HALL. Our intent is to carry forward the musical legacy of the CANNERY and MUSIC CITY with shows and experiences that build on those legacies and by helping to launch the next generation of musicians whose creativity thrives in independent music venues like the CANNERY.”

Operating as a music venue since 1981, the building’s history dates back to 1883 and its early origins as a mill for LIBERTY SELF-RISING FLOUR, then home to FLETCHER COFFEE COMPANY in the 1930s, and later DALE FOODS COMPANY, which processed jams, jellies, mustards and peanut butter in the building until the mid-‘70s.

The renovations are being “done thoughtfully while preserving the unique character of a 140-year-old building and highlighting Nashville’s musical history,” the venue reports.

