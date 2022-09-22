Timbaland (Photo: Marcin Kadziolka / Shutterstock.com)

TIMBALAND and SWIZZ BEATZ have settled their legal dispute with TRILLER over the sale of VERZUZ.

In a statement, the two revealed, “VERZUZ has always been a platform that is by the artists, for the artists and with the people. We’re glad to come to an amicable agreement with TRILLER and continue giving fans the music and community that they’ve come to know and love from the brand.”

The settlement will increase the ownership stake given to the artists that TIMBALAND and SWIZZ BEATZ brought to TRILLER as part of the original deal.

Commented TRILLER Executive Chairman/Co-Founder BOBBY SARNEVESHT, “VERZUZ and TRILLER will always be a safe place and outlet for creators and their art. Nothing will change that. Creators started this and will continue building it. This is a victorious moment in the TRILLER and VERZUZ relationship as we march together toward the public markets. Stay tuned.”

