HUBBARD Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE has added RIDER for voice and imaging duties, according to OM/Content Director SCOTT MAHALICK, who commented, “RIDER has enhanced the story and size of the BULL to its full glory, cus’ nobody has bigger bull balls than RIDER.”

RICK ALLEN CREATIVE's RICK ALLEN, the man behind the station's new sound, added,“RIDER is amazing! I have had the privilege of working with almost all the top VO talents over my way-too-many years in this biz. Where has RIDER been my whole life? His talent is off the hook and his voice-of-God read gave me goosebumps!”

RIDER is represented for radio imaging by CESD TALENT AGENCY and HOSS MANAGEMENT.

To hear how The BULL is implementing RIDER’s voice, click here.

