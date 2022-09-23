More Turmoil

A $300,000 arbitration award to former PACIFICA FOUNDATION Interim Exec. Dir. JOHN VERNILE was upheld in federal court last FRIDAY (9/16). COURTHOUSE NEWS reports that VERNILE won the sum from an arbitrator who agreed with PACIFICA that his termination for his management of Variety WBAI/NEW YORK was not wrongful but awarded him damages for defamation.

VERNILE was fired after he shut down WBAI's local programming in response to financial troubles and various compliance issues, a move that drew protests and a suit from the PACIFICA board, followed by his termination. The arbitrator rejected VERNILE's argument that he was fired for being a whistleblower, but determined that comments by WBAI programmers at a rally alleging that VERNILE was hired to sell off the station were defamatory. U.S. DISTRICT COURT Judge STEPHEN WILSON confirmed the award; PACIFICA attorney ARTHUR SCHWARTZ told COURTHOUSE NEWS that his client will appeal the ruling,

