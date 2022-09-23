Clint Daniels (Photo: Grayson Green)

Country songwriter CLINT DANIELS has re-signed with NASHVILLE-based independent music publisher PORCHLIGHT MUSIC. DANIELS first signed a co-publishing deal with BMG and PORCHLIGHT in 2019.

Originally signed to ARISTA NASHVILLE as a solo artist, DANIELS later decided to focus on songwriting and, in 2020, his song "Some Of It" was nominated for both GRAMMY and ACM Awards. He has co-written #1 singles for JOE NICHOLS ("Brokenheartsville"), MONTGOMERY GENTRY ("Roll With Me") and ERIC CHURCH ("Some Of It").

DANIELS' songs have also been recorded by GEORGE STRAIT, ALAN JACKSON, BROOKS & DUNN, CLAY WALKER, EASTON CORBIN, JON PARDI and BRANDY CLARK.

