SHANIA TWAIN is reportedly in final talks to join ABC’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST TV special. That's according to VARIETY, which says the newly signed REPUBLIC NASHVILLE artist would take on the role of MRS. POTTS if cast in the 30th anniversary celebration special, while comedian/actor MARTIN SHORT would play opposite her as LUMIÈRE.

The news comes just days after VARIETY reported that DAVID ALAN GRIER will play the role of COGSWORTH in the production. Previously announced cast members include Oscar winner H.E.R. as BELLE, GRAMMY winner JOSH GROBAN as BEAST and JOSHUA HENRY as GASTON. RITA MORENO will serve as the live-action/animated hybrid production's narrator.

The HAMISH HAMILTON-directed special will be filmed live and feature never-before-seen musical performances. It is based on the original 1991 DISNEY film, which was the first animated movie to be nominated for a best picture Oscar. The special will premiere DECEMBER 15th on ABC and stream on DISNEY+ the next day.

