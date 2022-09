Sold

MARK HELLER's WTRW, INC. is selling Oldies WGBW-A/DENMARK, WI and Oldies W250CV/GREEN BAY, WI and METRO NORTH COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling WLAK-A and W230DA/NEW HOLSTEIN, WI to MICHAEL CRUTE and SAGE WEIL's CIVIC MEDIA, INC. for $937,000. CIVIC MEDIA has been purchasing stations across WISCONSIN, including WAUK-A/JACKSON-W266DR/WAUKESHA-MILWAUKEE, WFHR-A-W248DE/WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WXCO-A-W255DN/WAUSAU, WRCO-A-W299CD/RICHLAND CENTER (now WRCE), WTTN-A/COLUMBUS-W224EG/MADISON, and WISS-A/BERLIN, WI-W252DR/OSHKOSH to air progressive News-Talk formats.

In other filings with the FCC, CULVER COMMUNICATIONS CORP., INC. is selling News-Talk WLVL-A-W287CV/LOCKPORT, NY to KENMORE BROADCASTING COMMUNICATIONS for $375,000.

LATINO COMMUNICATIONS, LLC is selling Regional Mexican KAVA-A-K298CG/PUEBLO, CO to KIX BROADCASTING, LLC for $159,000.

CHRISTIAN MEDIA ASSOCIATES, INC. is transferring WHVC/RHINEBECK, NY to REDEEMER BROADCASTING, INC. as a gift.

And KAREN JOHNSTON NEAL has closed on the sale of WVLQ/PORT ST, JOE, FL to GOLD STANDARD BROADCASTING, INC. for $20,000

« see more Net News