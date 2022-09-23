Solomon (Photo: New York Stem Cell Foundation)

ALL ACCESS and members of the industry send condolences to the family and friends of SUSAN SOLOMON, daughter of VANGUARD RECORDS and former CEO/SW NETWORKS, SEYMOUR SOLOMON, who passed away on SEPTEMBER 8th at her home in AMAGANSETT, N.Y., at the age of 71. The cause of death was ovarian cancer.

SUSAN was CEO of the radio network venture started by SONY and TIME-WARNER back in the 1990s, and the daughter of SEYMOUR SOLOMON, who co-founded VANGUARD RECORDS with his brother MAYNARD. After her media tenure, she went on to found the NEW YORK STEM CELL FOUNDATION which raised more than $400 million to advance the field of stem cell research.

The EAST HAPMPTON STAR reports that SOLOMON, also an attorney, entrepreneur, and business executive, Ms. SOLOMON stepped up as a health-care advocate in 1992 when one of her sons was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Since 2005, when she co-founded the stem cell foundation, TIME MAGAZINE has twice named its discoveries as the scientific breakthrough of the year. Twenty of its clinical developments “are already or very soon bringing clinical treatments for devastating diseases,” according to the organization.

Ms. SOLOMON had only recently stepped down as the organization’s C.E.O. She died five years after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Click here to read more.

