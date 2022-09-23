Papa Pitcher

CONCORD RECORDS band GHOST has gone viral, thanks to a TIK TOK clip, featuring their song "Mary On A Cross" and imagery from the show STRANGER THINGS. The rockers were in CHICAGO last night (9/22) on their arena tour for the album Impera, but had some free time to take in a WHITE SOX game at GUARANTEED RATE FIELD beforehand.

The group's lead vocalist, PAPA EMERITUS IV, tossed out the first pitch at the game (versus the CLEVELAND GUARDIANS), decked out in a SOX uniform with black and white face paint to patch. The singer also posed for a photo with pitcher LIAM HENDRIKS (below).

The band wraps up their tour tonight, at a show in GREEN BAY.

« see more Net News