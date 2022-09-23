Maxwell Headlines 'Winterfest'

AUDACY's Urban WVEE (V-103)/ATLANTA has announced MAXWELL will headline WINTERFEST at the STATE FARM ARENA on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16th.Additional artists will be added to the lineup in the coming weeks.

SVP and Market Manager RICK CAFFEY said, "V-103 WINTERFEST is a celebration for the city of ATLANTA that allows us an opportunity to provide a festive event for our community. We are excited for the return of the first 'Winterfest' since the pandemic and we are looking forward to this special night of music with mAXWELL and more.”

Tickets for WINTERFEST go on sale TODAY, SEPTEMBER 26th.

