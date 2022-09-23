New Royalty-Free Compilation Album

YOUTUBE curation channel TRAP NATION is celebrating it's 10th Anniversary with the release of a brand new, 10-song compilation album, THE BLUEPRINT, on its homegrown BROKE label imprint, which offers royalty-free music to creators on social media platforms. Click here to check it out.

BROKE was launched earlier this year by TRAP NATION as a way to give social media creators complete access to music with no fee for non-commercial use. Songs on BROKE can be used to create viral sensations on TIKtOK, iNSTAGRAM, TWITCH, and TWITTER without danger of being taken down for copyright issues.

Founder ANDRE BENZ said, "It’s incredible to see what I started so long ago as just a YOUTUBE channel has grown into such an influential company with more than 15 people working with thousands of artists. We’re working on a lot to further develop our curation network for the current and next era of music fans and listeners. At its core, though, our mission remains the same. Everything we do has always been about empowering independent artists. Whether it's an upload on TRAP NATION reaching millions of new listeners or signing releases to our label imprints to help support them and give them the best exposure across the other media platforms."

