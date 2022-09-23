The new 2023 edition of the annual PRINCETON REVIEW BEST COLLEGES IN AMERICA ranks factors that include everything from curriculum and academics to the school social scene. When it comes to radio, the PRINCETON REVIEW ranks ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY’s streaming BLAZE RADIO as tops in the nation. The student-led organization is the second largest at the university with more than 400 students.

BLAZE RADIO Station Manager AUTRIYA MANESHNI tells the WALTER CRONKITE SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM AND MASS COMMUNICATION, “BLAZE’s popularity as a whole is really based on our opportunities. We teach you how to DJ, we teach you how to anchor radio shows, we teach you how to make pilots, make podcasts.”

The PRINCETON REVIEW top-ranked list of radio stations includes:

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA NON-COMMERCIAL WUSF (89.7)/TAMPA, FL

ITHACA COLLEGE NON-COMMERCIAL WICB (91.7)/ITHACA, NY

EMERSON COLLEGE NON-COMMERCIAL WERS (88.9)/BOSTON, MA

NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY VARIETY WRBB (104.9)/BOSTON, MA

REED COLLEGE STREAMING KRRC/PORTLAND, OR

PACE UNIVERSITY STREAMING WPUB/NEW YORK, NY

UNIVERSITY OF PUGET SOUND NON-COMMERCIAL KUPS (90.1)/TACOMA, WA

DENISON UNIVERSITY STREAMING “DOOBIE RADIO”/GRANVILLE, OH

BENNINGTON COLLEGE STREAMING “B-RAD RADIO”/BENNINGTON, VT

« see more Net News