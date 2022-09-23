Fiordimondo New MD

Triple A KCLC (89.1 THE WOOD)/ST. LOUIS announced the appointment of JULIA FIORDIMONDO as the new Music Director. She replaces ELENA SABIO who graduated and returned to her native country of ALMERIA, SPAIN. FIORDIMONDO, a native of ST. LOUIS, is in her third year at LINDENWOOD UNIVERSITY majoring in Music Business and Entrepreneurship. She is the principal flute in LINDENWOOD UNIVERSITY’S WIND ENSEMBLE, first chair flute in MARCHING BAND and the VP/Membership of LINDENWOOD'S chapter of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FOR MUSIC EDUCATION.

KCLC GM CHAD BRIESACHER said “JULIA has such an awesome taste in music.The best part about KCLC is the ability to employ LINDENWOOD students and the influence that they have on the station. In my mind, KCLC gains a huge advantage by not only employing those from the broadcast side, but also from the Music Business and Entrepreneurship side. I believe that it’s the Music Business majors who can better help us spot trends and keep our thumb on the pulse of what’s new and bold in the industry.”

Music call times for FIORDIMONDO are TUESDAYS from 10:15a-12:45p (CT). She can be reached at (636) 949-4887, or at kclcmusicdirector@lindenwood.edu.

