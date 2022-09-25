Zaslow (Photo: Audacy)

The MIAMI HERALD's BARRY JACKSON is reporting that AUDACY Sports WQAM-A/MIAMI has let midday host JONATHAN ZASLOW go and moved sister Sports WAXY-A (790 THE TICKET) morning hosts BRENDAN TOBIN and LEROY HOARD into ZASLOW's WQAM 10a-2p (ET) weekday slot. WQAM's morning show with JOE ROSE will simulcast on 790 THE TICKET, similar to the existing afternoon simulcast of MARC HOCHMAN and CHANNING CROWDER's show; the changes are expected to take effect the week of OCTOBER 3rd

ZASLOW confirmed his departure in a tweet thanking listeners for his 18 year run on MIAMI radio.

Today was the last day for the “Zaslow Show” on local Miami radio. 18 years, very good run. Thanks to all my listeners!!! — Jonathan Zaslow (@ZaslowShow) September 23, 2022

