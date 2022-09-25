Matthews (Photo: WWJ)

AUDACY News WWJ-A/DETROIT overnight anchor JIM MATTHEWS died FRIDAY (9/22) at his home in CHESTERFIELD TWP., MI and his girlfriend and two children were injured in what police believe was a murder-suicide attempt by an attacker known to his victims. MATTHEWS was 57.

CHESTERFIELD police responded to a 911 call and found a 35-year-old woman, believed to be MATTHEWS' girlfriend, with multiple stab wounds, and her 5-year-old daughter, also injured. The police then found MATTHEWS dead, the woman's 10-year-old son tied up and injured in a closet, and a 54-year-old man in the basement with self-inflicted wounds and overdosing on drugs.

MATTHEWS (real name JAMES NICOLAI) anchored the late night hours at WWJ for seven years after 14 years at LIGGETT COMMUNICATIONS/RADIO FIRST News-Talk WPHM-A/PORT HURON, MI.

