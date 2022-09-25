Maxx Takes It To The Max

ALL ACCESS weekly “WATCHING THE WHEELS” columnist MELISSA MAX is on a journey to expand her career trajectory.

A few years ago, former Classic Rock KLOS/LOS ANGLES personality MELISSA MAXX made a pivot from being a radio and TV host to becoming a certified mindfulness/life coach, mindful living author and personal health and mental health advocate, and columnist and “WATCHING THE WHEELS -- MINDFULNESS FOR MINDLESS TIMES” debuted (6/30/21).

MAXX has now decided she wants to combine her experience as a radio and TV host with her passion for teaching, discussing and destigmatizing mental health, mindfulness, and personal growth in addition to retaining her “WATCHING THE WHEELS” column, and is open to exploring any opportunities, on terrestrial or satellite radio, TV, video, and podcasts, as a host, guest host, expert or commentator and is willing to travel.

MELISSA commented about the transition being a no-brainer: "Through my experience on air, I have learned to take big ideas and whittle them down into bite-sized nuggets that are relatable, doable and fun. I also think my experience as a tattooed, former L.A. party girl that lived a mindless life, who overindulged and made many poor decisions, makes me relatable. If I can turn my life around, despite bad habits and recent hard times, anyone can!"

MAXX added, "With open, and honest conversations we can further not only destigmatize, but normalize talking about our very human struggles with mental health."

MELISSA has been featured in YAHHOO! NEWS, THRIVE GLOBAL, ASK MEN, SHAPE MAGAZINE, SHE'S SINGLE and her book, "MINDFULNESS FOR PEOPLE WHO SUCK AT BEING MINDFUL” was named one of the top self-help books in 2021, by MEN's JOURNAL and is available on AMAZON.

Join a community of other "LifeMaxximizers" at her blog. Follow MELISSA on TIKOK, and on TWITTER.

You can reach MELISSA at melissamaxx@amaxximizedlife.com.

« see more Net News