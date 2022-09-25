iHEARTMEDIA Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE)/DALLAS' next move, according to a report by market sports radio veteran RICHIE WHITT at SPORTS ILUSTRATED's FANNATION blog site, is a flip to Sports as "97.1 THE FREAK" with a lineup of familiar DALLAS sports radio voices.

WHITT, a former host at AUDACY Sports KRLD-F (105.3 THE FAN)/DALLAS himself, reports that MIKE RHYNER, who left his longtime home at CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET) in JANUARY 2020, will be part of the new Sports lineup, while THE EAGLE will retain afternoon hosts BEN ROGERS and JEFF "SKIN" WADE and add former 105.3 THE FAN host JEFF CAVANAUGH and former TICKET personalities JULIE DOBBS and MIKE SIROIS. THE EAGLE is already the flagship for DALLAS MAVERICKS basketball.

The new lineup, WHITT says, will debut as soon as FRIDAY (9/30). THE FREAK would bring DALLAS back to three major English-language Sports outlets, filling the third slot vacated by the former ESPN Sports KESN (ESPN DALLAS 103.3FM), now Religion KVDT (VCY AMERICA).

