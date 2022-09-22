Sir Elton John (Photo: Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

Pres. JOE BIDEN presented Sir ELTON JOHN with the NATIONAL HUMANITIES MEDAL, surprising the music icon following his performance on the SOUTH LAWN of the WHITE HOUSE on FRIDAY (9/23) (NET NEWS 9/23). According to CNN, the medal was to honor JOHN "for moving our souls with his powerful voice and one of the defining song books of all time. An enduring icon and advocate with absolute courage, who found purpose to challenge convention, shatter stigma and advance the simple truth -- that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect."

JOHN was met with standing ovations as he performed a number of hit songs, including "Your Song," "Rocket Man" and "Tiny Dancer," during the concert titled A NIGHT WHEN HOPE AND HISTORY RHYME, in collaboration with A&E NETWORKS and THE HISTORY CHANNEL.

"I'm never flabbergasted, but I'm flabbergasted," JOHN said, thanking the President and saying that he will "treasure" the honor.

Approximately 2,000 guests were invited to the event and attendees included high-profile guests and government officials such as civil rights advocate RUBY BRIDGES, HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI and Transportation Secretary PETE BUTTIGIEG, as well as teachers, nurses, LGBTQ advocates and military families, who the WHITE HOUSE dubbed "everyday history-makers."

