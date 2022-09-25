Richardson and Gallant

PAUL GALLANT will go solo 10a-noon (CT) weekdays on GOW MEDIA Sports KFNC (ESPN 97.5 & 92.5)/HOUSTON, starting TODAY (9/25), as VANESSA RICHARDSON exits to join AT&T SPORTSNET HOUSTON as sideline reporter for HOUSTON ROCKETS basketball. GALLANT joined the station in FEBRUARY after stints at AUDACY Sports KILT-A (SPORTS RADIO 610) and BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (710 ESPN)/SEATTLE, with he and RICHARDSON, a former reporter for crosstown NBC affiliate KPRC-TV, replacing CHARLIE PALLILO.

“We’re excited to have PAUL host his own show”, said GM TODD FARQUHARSON. “He’s super creative, energetic, and likeable. He’ll get the audience involved and have fun.”

GALLANT said, “You know what I've always loved about sports talk radio? That it's interactive. Whether through a phone call, text message, tweet or on TWITCH, it's the best place for sports fans to come together and celebrate... or vent. And that's what THE PAUL GALLANT SHOW is going to be... HOUSTON's platform to talk about its teams. THE most interactive sports talk show in HOUSTON.”

