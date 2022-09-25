The DOOBIE BROTHERS announced the death of Co-Founder and drummer JOHN HARTMAN on their Social Media accounts on FRIDAY (9/23). Hartman was one of nine members of the DOOBIE BROTHERS inducted into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME in 2020. He had long since left the frequently reunited band.

According to VARIETY, HARTMAN was with the group for its initial run of chart-topping hits, including signature songs like “Listen to the Music,” “Long Train Runnin'” and “What a Fool Believes.” He was one of two drummers the DOOBIES had on stage from 1971 until he first left the band in 1979. Ten years after departing, he returned for a reunion album in 1989 and continued on with the group through 1992.

The band's statement on their accounts said, "Today we are thinking of JOHN HARTMAN, or LITTLE JOHN. To us JOHN, was a wild spirit, great drummer, and showman during his time in the DOOBIES.” He was 72. No cause of death was immediately announced.

