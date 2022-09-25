133% Of Goal

FAMILY LIFE BROADCASTING, INC Contemporary Christian FAMILY LIFE RADIO Network (FLR) surpassed the goal of their fall fundraiser and ended up at 133%. The FLR team had some help from VIDARE CREATIVE's Dave KIRBY, BILL SCOTT and JOHN BROCK who were in the studio coaching the on-air hosts.



“Seeing the writing on the wall with inflation and the stock market, we weren’t sure what to expect. But despite what people are facing, we were overwhelmed by the generosity of our listeners! Wow, what a result! All Glory to God!” said Chief Broadcast Engagement Officer MIKE KANKELFRITZ.



“You won’t find many radio stations who are more committed to sharing hope and the gospel with their audience than FAMILY LIFE RADIO. And it’s obvious the audience has responded. We’re so grateful to partner with such an incredible ministry," shared VIDARE CREATIVE CCO Kirby.

« see more Net News