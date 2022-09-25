Brandi Carlile Performs (Photo: Gregg Latterman)

JON BATISTE and BRANDI CARLILE closed out SATURDAY night (9/24) at this year's annual PILGRIMAGE MUSIC AND CULTURAL FESTIVAL at the PARK AT HARLINSDALE in FRANKLIN, TN, while CHRIS STAPELTON did the honors on SUNDAY night (9/25). KRIS ALLEN, BUTCH WALKER, BETTER THAN EZRA, ELLE KING, MARTY STUART, ROSIE FLORES, SCHOOL OF ROCK and more also entertained throughout the weekend (NET NEWS 4/20).

The 2022 event is the festival's eighth year, with artists performing across five stages on the festival grounds. Founded by BETTER THAN EZRA singer and FRANKLIN resident KEVIN GRIFFIN, along with W. BRANDT WOOD and MICHAEL WHELAN, the event is dedicated to supporting local creators of all kinds, including chefs, artisans, jewelers, brewers and more.

In 2017 JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE joined PILGRIMAGE FEST as a producer and partner.

Better Than Ezra Performs At Pilgrimage Fest Saturday (9/24) (Photo: Gregg Latterman)

