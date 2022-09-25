Megan Thee Stallion (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

This year's iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, the 12th since its original iteration in 2011, proved a huge success with two sold-out shows FRIDAY (9/23) and SATURDAY (9/24) night at the T-MOBILE ARENA in LAS VEGAS, with a well-attended DAYTIME show in between on SATURDAY afternoon.

FRIDAY night's show was highlighted with sets by upcoming ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductees LIONEL RICHIE and PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO, with a special collaboration between DIPLO and Country star MORGAN WALLEN to close the show (NET NEWS 9/23).

SATURDAY's DAYTIME STAGE extravaganza took place in the heat at ARENA15, with SATURDAY night's opening act AVRIL LAVIGNE among the stars performing, which also included show-stopping sets from WILLOW (just announced as a musical guest on the upcoming season of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE), 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER and retuning boy band/TV stars BIG TIME RUSH (NET NEWS 9/24).

The finale offered OG hip-hop legends DIDDY and LL COOL J with DJ Z-TRIP, while both HALSEY and closing act MEGAN THEE STALLION (recently announced as guest host/musical guest on the upcoming season of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE) offered powerful, crowd-pleasing sets of their hits as well as more recent material (NET NEWS 9/24).

Co-produced by iHEARTRADIO Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN and President Of Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES, the three-pronged iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL is proving an important showcase for the broadcaster and the acts they program, with the two night shows livestreamed on CWTV.com and SATURDAY's DAYTIME stage on iHEARTRADIO's FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE sites. An edited version of the FESTIVAL will be broadcast by THE CW over two nights in prime time next month.

