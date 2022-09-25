Rihanna (Photo: Fred Duval/Shutterstock.com)

The NFL has announced RIHANNA will headline the 2023 SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW. Both RIHANNA and the NFL tweeted a picture of the musician's hand holding a football on SUNDAY afternoon (9/25), spreading the news.

According to CNN, in an NFL statement, Jay-Z, whose entertainment agency ROC NATION is one of several executive producers on the halftime show, called RIHANNA a "generational talent." He said of the artist, "RIHANNA is a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of BARBADOS who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."

NFL Head/Music SETH DUDOWSKY said, "We are thrilled to welcome RIHANNA to the APPLE MUSIC SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW stage. RIHANNA is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career."

The 57th SUPER BOWL will take place on FEBRUARY 12, 2023, at STATE FARM STADIUM in GLENDALE, AZ. It will be the first time APPLE MUSIC is a partner on the HALFTIME SHOW as a new sponsor.

