Combs (Photo: Jeremy Cowart)

Congratulations to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE artist LUKE COMBS and his promotion team for remaining at #1 on the MEDIABASE country chart for a second week with "The Kind Of Love We Make.” As noted last week, the song is COMBS’ 14th consecutive chart-topping Country radio single. It was written by COMBS and his guitar tech, JAMIE DAVIS, alongside DAN ISBELL and REID ISBELL.

Elsewhere in the Top 5 there is a not a lot of movement. COLE SWINDELL remains at #2 for the fifth consecutive week with "She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” and MORGAN WALLEN's "You Proof" remains in third place. TYLER HUBBARD rises from #6 to #4 with “5 Foot 9,” and INGRID ANDRESS stays at #5 with "Wishful Drinking" (with SAM HUNT) for a second week.

