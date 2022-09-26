October 28th

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WUSL (POWER 99)/PHILADELPHIA's POWERHOUSE 2022 annual concert at WELLS FARGO CENTER on OCTOBER 28th will be headlined by NICKI MINAJ, KODAK BLACK, MONEYBAGG YO, TEMS, and ARMANI WHITE. More artists will be added to the bill as the date approachers. The station will donate a portion of the concert's proceeds to the PHILADELPHIA MUSIC IN SCHOOLS PROGRAM in honor of the late PNB ROCK.

“Our favorite time of the year is back,” said SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT. “We’re super excited to bring another huge show to the city of Philadelphia, in continuing the legacy that is POWERHOUSE 2022. It’s an honor to present some of the most iconic performers in Hip Hop on our show this year, making this a must have ticket for everyone in the tri-state area.”

