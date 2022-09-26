Favre in 2010 (Photo: Leon Brezer / Shutterstock.com)

FRONT OFFICE SPORTS is reporting that BRETT FAVRE's weekly SIRIUSXM radio show, “THE SIRIUSXM BLITZ WITH BRETT FAVRE AND BRUCE MURRAY,” and his weekly appearances on GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKTI (94.5 ESPN)/MILWAUKEE have been suspended in light of the controversy surrounding his alleged participation in the diversion of federal welfare funds to pay for personal projects, including funding for a college volleyball arena at the UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI where his daughter played. FAVRE's column for the 33RD TEAM website has also been paused.

FAVRE is one of several prominent MISSISSIPPI figures, including former Governor PHIL BRYANT, caught in a growing scandal surrounding the use of federal welfare money for various projects. His show, airing on SIRIUSXM NFL RADIO on TUESDAYS, has aired since 2018.

