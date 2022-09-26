Report Draws Lawsuit

GRANITE RECOVERY CENTERS founder and substance use disorder recovery industry entrepreneur ERIC SPOFFORD is suing NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO, News Dir. DAN BARRICK, and reporters LAUREN CHOOLJIAN and JASON MOON as well as three sources, JUSTIN DOWNEY, NANCY BOURQUE, and BRIAN STOESZ, for defamation over articles and a podcast reporting on accusations of sexual assault against him by a former client of the recovery facility. SPOFFORD's suit denies the accusations and alleges that the reports defamed him by reporting on the allegations of two anonymous accusers.

The complaint in ROCKINGHAM SUPERIOR COURT, filed on SEPTEMBER 20th, says that SPOFFORD sued to hold the defendants "accountable for their baseless assassination of his character." The suit calls a MARCH 22, 2022 article about SPOFFORD's case a "hit piece" that "amounted to a claim that ERIC had been criminally charged for committing sex crimes," alleging that the article (a "guillotine of a story on ERIC's reputation with a ROBESPIERRE-like arbitrariness") and an accompanying podcast "falsely state and imply that ERIC sexually harassed one woman... and sexually assaulted two others." The case complains about the article's "clickbait title," use of metatags "ERIC" and "sexual assault," and granting the accusers anonymity. It also alleges that CHOOLJIAN had a "powerful motive to trash ERIC's reputation" because she had worked on the story since DECEMBER 2020 and "coming up empty-handed was not an option."

SPOFFORD sold GRANITE RECOVERY CENTERS to BAYMARK HEALTH SERVICES in 2021. NHPR's report alleged "multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, abusive leadership, and retaliation by SPOFFORD while he was CEO of GRC."

