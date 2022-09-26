Joy & Bekah

HOPE MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian WAYFM NETWORK is launching two new shows today (9/26).

Midday show host BEKAH EAKER is heading to afternoons 2-7p (CT) to team up with her “HOLY MESS PODCAST" co-host and incumbent afternoon host JOY SUMMERS. Replacing EAKER in middays 10a-2p (CT) is sister Contemporary Christian KSBJ/HOUSTON morning host CARDER PRICE, who will remain on the KSBK "RACHELLE & CARDER" morning show and will voice track the WAYFM show from HOUSTON.

“In my decade at WAYFM, I’ve gotten to fill a lot of different roles, and I’m deeply looking forward to this next one. After starting the 'HOLY MESS' podcast with JOY earlier this year, it was obvious that there was something special about our partnership,” said EAKER. “JOY’s immeasurable talent, humor, and kindness makes working with her so fun and so easy. I’ve loved getting to watch the spark of connection we’ve created in our podcast catch fire and empower others to be honest about finding the hope in their own messes, and I can’t wait to see how that continues to grow with the afternoon audience. We’re just getting started.”

"From the moment I heard JOY and BEKAH doing their podcast together, I realized there was some amazing magic happening. Their chemistry is off the charts, and while they are both amazing solo jocks, together, they are something even more, and I just know our afternoons at WAYFM are going to soar,” added PD STEVE SHORE. “On top of that, CARDER brings a great personality and perspective that will really firm up the lineup on WAYFM, all the way from THE WALLY SHOW in the mornings through CHRIS CHICAGO at night. I can't overstate how excited I am for our new lineup!"

« see more Net News