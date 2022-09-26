New

After stunting over the weekend with a jockless Spanish Hits format, iHEARTMEDIA has officially flipped Hot AC KMMA (formerly KMYI) (MY 97.1)/TUCSON to Spanish Hits as MEGA 97.1. The station lineup includes sister Top 40 KZZP (104.7 KISS FM)/PHOENIX personality SUZETTE RODRIGUEZ tracking 6a-noon (MT) and IVAN GONZALEZ noon-6p.

"Our decision to launch MEGA 97.1 is a recognition of the importance and vitality of TUCSON’s Hispanic community, which accounts for over 45% of our population,” said iHEARTMEDIA SOUTHWEST Area Pres. STEVE EARNHART. “We’re thrilled to be welcoming back SUZETTE RODRIGUEZ, as she is well known in the community and previously on-air with our radio stations.”

"We are delighted to announce the launch of MEGA 97.1. TUCSON is a cultural melting pot with a rich and storied history rooted in Mexican and Spanish heritage,” said iHEARTLATINO SVP/Programming PJ GONZALEZ. “Those distinct influences can now be found almost anywhere in the market. Now, there is a station for Latinos that embodies the distinct TUCSON flavor."

