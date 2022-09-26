Award Winners

The NEW YORK STATE BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION is handing out its 55th annual AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN BROADCASTING at a series of luncheons across the state this month.

The winners:

Large Market Radio

Outstanding Public Affairs Announcement/Campaign: FORDHAM UNIVERSITY Triple A WFUV/NEW YORK, “The Attacks On Asian Americans And The Search For Solidarity”

Outstanding Spot News: BLOOMBERG News WBBR/NEW YORK, “RUSSIA Invades UKRAINE”

Outstanding Newscast: WBBR, “RUSSIA Invades UKRAINE 2/24/22”

Outstanding Feature: WBBR, "The Santa Shortage"

Outstanding Sports Coverage: AUDACY News WCBS-A/NEW YORK, "20th Anniversary of 9/11 at Citi Field"

Outstanding Interview: iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3)/NEW YORK, "UNITED AIRLINES' TERRY HORNIACEK's 9/11 Story"

Outstanding Election Coverage: AUDACY News WINS-A/NEW YORK

Outstanding Podcast: WAXQ, “9/11 STORIES: PORT AUTHORITY Police Officer WILL JIMENO”

Medium Market Radio

Outstanding Commercial: CONNISSEUR MEDIA AC WALK/PATCHOGUE, "WASHVILLE's Talking Car"

Outstanding Promotional Announcement: WALK, “WALK Sends A Lucky Couple To BARBADOS”

Outstanding Public Affairs Announcement/Campaign: BOLD GOLD MEDIA GROUP Country WDNB-WHNB (THUNDER 102)/MONTICELLO, "SULLIVAN COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH SERVICES Hope Referral Line"

Outstanding Public Affairs Program Or Series: iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WGY-A-F/ALBANY, “Community Considers Impact Of Proposed ST. PETER’S & ELLIS Merger”

Outstanding Spot News: WGY, “Live Coverage Of The Resignation Of ANDREW CUOMO”

Outstanding Newscast: iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHAM-A/ROCHESTER, "The Morning News 2/16/22”

Outstanding Feature: WXXI PUBLIC BROADCASTING COUNCIL News-Talk WXXI-A/ROCHESTER, “Violinist Returns To EASTMAN To Collaborate With Students/Faculty”

Outstanding Morning Show: CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Classic Hits WBZO (103.1 MAX FM)/BAY SHORE, “103.1 MAX FM MORNING SHOW WITH JIM DOUGLAS”

Outstanding Radio Show: GALAXY Sports WTLA-A-W249BC-WSGO-A-W261AC (ESPN RADIO 97.7)/SYRACUSE, “ORANGE NATION”

Outstanding Sports Coverage: GALAXY Classic Rock WTKW-WTKV (TK 99)/SYRACUSE, “GOMEZ AND CO. WITH COACH BOEHEIM”

Outstanding Interview: CONNOISSEUR MEDIA AC WKJY (KJOY 98.3)/HEMPSTEAD, “JAMIE MORRIS NASSAU COUNTY Executive LAURA CURRAN After Losing Close Election”

Outstanding Editorial/Commentary: WHAM, “BOB LONSBERRY: We Need Unions, But They Must Clean Up Their Act”

Outstanding Use of Audio: WXXI-A, “THE SIREN’S SONG at EASTMAN OPERA THEATRE”

Outstanding Live-On Scene: WKJY, “KJOY KARL 'BIG MIKE' Reports Live From The Field On GROUNDHOG DAY”

Outstanding Election Coverage: WAMC News-Talk WAMC/ALBANY, “BERKSHIRE COUNTY’s Two Largest Cities Elect New Leaders/Legislators”

Outstanding Use Of Digital Platforms: WTLA, “CUSE SPORTS TALK”

Outstanding Social Media Personality: THE WNET GROUP News-Talk WLIW-F/SOUTHAMPTON, “MICHAEL MACKEY From LONG ISLAND MORNING EDITION”

Outstanding Live Local Coverage: WAMC, “Protestors Cleared From ALBANY Encampment”

Outstanding Podcast: WAMC, “A NEW YORK MINUTE IN HISTORY”

Small Market Radio

Outstanding Commercial: SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA Country WCBF (95-96-97 BIGFOOT COUNTRY)/ELMIRA, “PARMENTER AUTOMOTIVE TIREMASTERS”

Outstanding Promotional Announcement: GALAXY Hot AC WUMX (MIX 102.5)/UTICA-ROME, “Mom Of The Month”

Outstanding Public Affairs Program Or Series: RADIO CATSKILL Variety WJFF/JEFFERSONVILLE, “THE LOCAL EDITION -- DR. JOHN MOORE”

Outstanding Spot News: WSKG PUBLIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS COUNCIL News-Talk WSKG/BINGHAMTON, “ADDISON, SOUTHERN TIER Communities Clean Up In The Wake Of Tropical Storm Fred”

Outstanding Newscast: CULVER COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WLVL-A-W287CV/LOCKPORT, “NIAGARA COUNTY NEWSCAST WITH HANK NEVINS”

Outstanding Feature: SUNY OSWEGO News-Talk WRVO/OSWEGO, “Local Group Provides Beds To Children In Need”

Outstanding Morning Show: TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WFRG (BIG FROG 104)/UTICA-ROME, “POLLY AND CARL”

Outstanding Radio Show: SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA Top 40 WNKI (WINK 106)/CORNING-ELMIRA, “THE SCOTT & ALLY SHOW”

Outstanding Sports Coverage: VIZELLA MEDIA Sports WPIE-A-W296CP-W296DH (ESPN ITHACA)/LANSING-ITHACA, “Section Iv Class D Volleyball -- CANDOR vs. TIOGA”

Outstanding Interview: WJFF, “JOHN J. LENNON Prison Journalism”

Outstanding Use Of Audio: WSKG, “Researchers Work To Protect Spotted Salamanders”

Outstanding Use Of Digital Platforms: WPIE, “ESPN ITHACA’S NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS”

Outstanding Social Media Personality: WFRG, “COOKING WITH POLLY”

Outstanding Podcast: WRVO, “AMENDED IN ACTION”

College Radio

Outstanding Promotional Announcement: UTICA COLLEGE's WPNR/UTICA, “The Tangerine Print”

Outstanding Public Service Announcement/Campaign: HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY's WRHU/HEMPSTEAD, “DISABILITIES MONTH PSA by JACOB APRIL”

Outstanding Public Affairs Program Or Series: WPNR, "Now UC It"

Outstanding Spot News: WRHU, “A WANTAGH Olympian’s Homecoming”

Outstanding Newscast: WFUV, “ANTHONY ALAIMO”

Outstanding Feature: SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY, “Supply Chain Crisis Causes CNY CHRISTMAS Tree Shortage”

Outstanding Radio Show: ITHACA COLLEGE's WICB/ITHACA, “HOMEBREW”

Outstanding Sports Coverage: WRVO, “SUNY OSWEGO Men’s Hockey Coverage”

Outstanding Interview: WFUV, “Turning The Page On Reading Accessibility”

Outstanding Editorial/Commentary: WNYO, “SPISAK Commentary On NCAA Money Issues”

Outstanding Use Of Audio: WICB, “INDIA’s COVID Crisis From Those Experiencing It”

Outstanding Election Coverage: SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY, “COMMITMENT TO DEMOCRACY”

Outstanding Use Of Digital Platforms: WPNR, “THE HISTORY OF WPNR”

Outstanding Podcast: WFUV, “Off The Air: MICHAEL KAY’s Story From THE BRONX To The Voices Of The YANKEES”

Outstanding Classroom Digital Project: WRHU, “Squat-Sleep-Repeat”

