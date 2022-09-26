Partners With iHeart

TRANSUNION 's NEUSTAR subsidiary has partnered with iHEARTMEDIA to integrate iHEART's AM/FM radio data in its marketing attribution measurement. The partnership, which the parties say is the first end-to-end marketing attribution platform to include broadcast radio along with other media channels, was first announced at iHEARTMEDIA's AUDIOCON 2022 conference.

“The scale and effectiveness of broadcast radio is undeniable,” said iHEARTMEDIA Chief Data Officer and President of Revenue Strategies BRIAN KAMINSKY. “Now with NEUSTAR, we are able to offer brands a new level of granular user-level consumer analysis, to ensure that all media channels -- including broadcast radio, are used to optimize their marketing plans and drive the results they are seeking.”

“iHEARTMEDIA has always been at the forefront of measurement and attribution and we are excited to help marketers gain more visibility into how their broadcast radio investments are impacting the customer journey,” said NEUSTAR VP/Consulting Services JOE PAGANO. “By adding broadcast radio at scale to our current streaming audio measurement capabilities, we’ve completed the audio measurement picture."

