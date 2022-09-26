Now With The Star

"THE MANJIT MINHAS PODCAST." hosted by the entrepreneur and CBC "DRAGON'S DEN" personality and produced by INFLUICITY's MIXXABLE, is joining the TORONTO STAR PODCAST NETWORK for its 12-episode third season, launching TODAY (9/26).

"We are excited to have MANJIT's podcast hosted on our network," said the STAR's Editor-in-Chief ANNE MARIE OWENS. "She is an accomplished leader in the business community in CANADA and this show builds on our existing strength in the business podcast space, with MILLENNIAL MONEY and RESPONSIBLE INVESTING."

"We are thrilled to be bringing MANJIT MINHAS back to the podcast airwaves and excited to be doing it with the TORONTO STAR," said INFLUICITY CEO JON DAVIDS. "MANJIT has such a unique perspective on entrepreneurship, and we've seen her develop new connections with the audience over the last two seasons. The TORONTO STAR will elevate her reach and impact in a whole new way."

