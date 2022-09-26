Dasher (Photo: AEC)

Booking agent JIMMY DASHER is joining NICK MEINEMA and GREG BAKER's NASHVILLE-based boutique agency ACTION ENTERTAINMENT COLLABORATIVE (AEC), effective TODAY (9/26). DASHER, a former touring musician, started his booking career four years ago at BUDDY LEE ATTRACTIONS. The TEXAS native also spent time with APA NASHVILLE and founded COUNTDOWN ENTERTAINMENT.

"I'm so excited to be joining NICK and the whole crew at AEC," said DASHER. "In a short period of time, they've already developed a tight-knit team and have set goals that I know will be a great fit for me and the acts that I've been honored to work with over the last few years."

Congratulate DASHER here.





« see more Net News