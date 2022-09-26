Lynch, Anderson

Syndicated BOB & SHERI co-host and co-owner of NOW! MEDIA SHERI LYNCH joined forces with LAMAR RICHARDSON (the "People's Movie Critic") to offer a live stream of backyard wrestling on SATURDAY night (9/24).

A friend of ANDERSON’s, JIMMY WARD, organizes professional wrestling matches in his backyard; LYNCH said, “When a guy sets up a pro wrestling ring in his backyard, sells tickets, brings in amazing athletes and WCW legends like LODI and then invites you to come do ringside commentary and stream the whole thing live, you drop everything and go. I knew our listeners would love it. What a night! One of the most fun events we have ever done. Such a great time! More than just an event, the whole evening was a shared experience. How cool is that?

“That we can pull events like this off with a couple of laptops and some mics represents a huge shift in media - you can bypass the gatekeepers and go directly to your public. The technology keeps getting cheaper and more portable, which frees all of us up to focus on creating one-of-a-kind experiences like this with our listeners.”

