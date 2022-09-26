-
iHeartRadio Promos Still Top Media Monitors National Radio Advertiser List For September 19-25
by Perry Michael Simon
September 26, 2022 at 9:00 AM (PT)
Promos for iHEARTRADIO again led the MEDIA MONITORS national radio advertiser chart for SEPTEMBER 19-25, the third week in a row that the promos led all advertisers and featuring a big jump in instances, and promos for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL returned to second place. PROGRESSIVE, dropping to third place, remained the leading paid advertiser.
The top 10:
1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 90234 instances)
2. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#5; 57296)
3. PROGRESSIVE (#2; 57022)
4. INDEED (#4; 47143)
5. ZIPRECRUITER (#3; 42034)
6. SWIFFER (#8; 39813)
7. LOWE'S (#6; 39129)
8. WENDY'S (#9; 29468)
9. BABBEL (#7; 26969)
10. QC KINETIX (#12; 26324)