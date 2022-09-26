iHeart Promos Take Top 2 Spots

Promos for iHEARTRADIO again led the MEDIA MONITORS national radio advertiser chart for SEPTEMBER 19-25, the third week in a row that the promos led all advertisers and featuring a big jump in instances, and promos for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL returned to second place. PROGRESSIVE, dropping to third place, remained the leading paid advertiser.

The top 10:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 90234 instances)

2. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#5; 57296)

3. PROGRESSIVE (#2; 57022)

4. INDEED (#4; 47143)

5. ZIPRECRUITER (#3; 42034)

6. SWIFFER (#8; 39813)

7. LOWE'S (#6; 39129)

8. WENDY'S (#9; 29468)

9. BABBEL (#7; 26969)

10. QC KINETIX (#12; 26324)

